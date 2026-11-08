Brighton wins again, moves to second in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) – High-flying Brighton moved up to second in the English Premier League (EPL) with a 2-0 win against Brentford on Sunday.

Liverpool returned to winning ways, beating Crystal Palace 3-1, while Chelsea fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat to relegation-fighting Sunderland.

Brighton’s outstanding start to the campaign continued with a seventh win from 10 games, leaving them five points behind leaders and defending champion Arsenal.

Goals from Diego Gomez and Pascal Gross secured victory at the Amex Stadium for Fabian Hurzeler’s team, which is becoming the surprise story of the season.

Liverpool bounced back from back-to-back losses to Arsenal in the EPL and Fenerbahce in the Champions League to pick up three points at Palace.

Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak were all on target at Selhurst Park.

A stoppage-time penalty from Eddie Nketiah reduced the deficit, but did little to ease the pressure on Palace coach Pierre Sage, with his team sitting at the bottom of the standings heading into the international break.

Sunderland moved off the foot of the table with victory against Chelsea.

Enzo Le Fee’s first-half penalty settled the game at the Stadium of Light and saw Chelsea drop to fifth, with Liverpool climbing to fourth.

Bournemouth is seventh after a 2-1 win at Ipswich.

Evanilson scored his seventh goal in eight games to put Bournemouth ahead at Portman Road and a Leif Davis own-goal made it 2-0 at the break.

Jack Clarke pulled one back for Ipswich with a second-half penalty.

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