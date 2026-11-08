Man United stages another stunning comeback in 4-4 draw with Aston Villa

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United did it again.

Two goals down inside four minutes against Aston Villa in their English Premier League match on Sunday and trailing 4-2 going into second-half added time, United rallied to a 4-4 draw on another night of mayhem and drama at Old Trafford.

But whether the draw is enough to ease the pressure on coach Michael Carrick remains to be seen.

The 20-time English champion still goes into the international break 18th in the standings and in the relegation zone with just one win from 10 games.

But late goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu lifted the mood inside United’s iconic stadium and ended with fans cheering wildly after earlier staging a latest protest against the club’s owners.

After going 2-0 down against Roma inside 17 minutes in the Champions League midweek, United conceded twice in the first four minutes against Villa, with Alysson and Nicolas Jackson on target.

Once again there was a rousing fightback — Bruno Fernandes scoring from the penalty spot and Youri Tielemans levelling before the break.

But Villa soon reasserted its dominance in the second half, with John McGinn coverting a penalty and Leon Goretska adding a fourth.

United looked to be headed for its fifth league defeat until Zirkzee converted inside the box and Dorgu headed in from a corner.

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