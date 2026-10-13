Constable Joel Robinson named top cop

Constable Joel Robinson of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) St Catherine North Division walked away with the Chairman’s Award in the the 2026 LASCO, JCF Saluting Our Heroes Awards.

Robinson, a school resource officer in the JCF’s Community Safety and Security Unit, emerged from a field of six finalists recognised for their contributions to policing and public service. His achievement also earned him a promotion to corporal, announced by Commissioner of Police Dr Kevin Blake.

“I am ecstatic, elated! I am overjoyed and giving God all the glory and praise,” Robinson said, reacting at the announcement.

“It was a pressuring process, but without giving away too much of the secret, it is about being well-rounded in all areas,” he said of the journey. “Train hard, win easy.”

As a school resource officer, Robinson works closely with students, teachers and school administrators to promote safer school environments, support conflict resolution, and provide mentorship and guidance. His commitment to excellence is reflected in his work with young people, with his responsibilities primarily focused on identifying at-risk students and addressing factors that can contribute to violence, bullying, gang involvement and other antisocial behaviour.

Beyond his day-to-day policing duties, he has contributed to initiatives aimed at early intervention and youth development, including the Strategic Workshop on Anti-Gang, which seeks to guide young people who are troubled or at risk of gang involvement towards purpose, discipline and hope. He has also been instrumental in the implementation of Operation Learn Not Loiter, a programme that encourages students to remain engaged in school, while reducing opportunities for fights and gang-related activities.

He also serves as assistant welfare liaison officer for the St Catherine North Division, supporting initiatives to strengthen relationships between the police and the public.

“Walking away with a $175,000 prize on Monday, he advised young Jamaicans to consider serving in the JCF.

“To young men and women, if you wish to join the Jamaica Constabulary Force, don’t sit at home waiting for the opportunity. Just go for it, but please come with a heart willing to serve,” Robinson said.

Sergeant Ricardo McCalpin of the Non-Geographic Formation secured the first runner-up position, receiving $125,000., while Constable Nicholas Linton of Area Four placed second runner-up, earning $100,000.

Sergeant Darrall Ellis of Area One was named third runner-up, while Corporal Shevana Burns of Area Three and Sergeant Saneisha Johnson-Watkis of Area Two placed fourth and fifth runner-up, respectively. Each of the three officers will receive $75,000.

In addition to Robinson’s promotion to corporal, Blake announced the promotion of Linton to corporal and Burns to sergeant. The three sergeants among the finalists – McCalpin, Ellis, and Johnson-Watkis – will participate in a developmental course for inspector roles, providing an opportunity to further strengthen their leadership and professional capabilities.

Through the LASCO, JCF Saluting Our Heroes programme, the awards continue to highlight officers whose contributions extend beyond the call of duty, underscoring the importance of professionalism, community engagement and service to the Jamaican people.