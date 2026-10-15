Corporate Hands | MBCC gets US$8,000 boost from Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation

From left: Dr Sonja Madden, acting vice-principal for academics at Montego Bay Community College (MBCC); Daren Hawthorne, Omar Hawthorne and Lorna Hawthorne of the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation; and MBCC Principal Dr Darien Henry, following the signing of a partnership agreement. The foundation committed US$8,000 to the college, including US$5,000 in scholarships to be disbursed over four years and US$3,000 for equipment to support MBCC’s Culinary Arts Programme. Photo - Contributed