KPH launches probe into patient’s death amid husband’s concerns

The management of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) is reporting that it has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the care and subsequent death of a patient.

The woman died on July 9, 2026, and her husband has raised concerns regarding the timeliness of surgical intervention for a brain tumour, the availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, and access to essential medical equipment.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of KPH Dwayne Francis, in a statement on Friday, said the hospital had acknowledged the concerns raised, noting that the situation had activated the hospital’s established Client Complaint Mechanism, through which the relevant internal stakeholders had commenced a formal review in accordance with the institution’s established protocols and procedures.

He further indicated that the hospital had engaged directly with the family and that a meeting had been scheduled to address the concerns raised and provide appropriate feedback following the review.

“We wish to assure the family and the public that the concerns raised are being treated with the seriousness they deserve. The hospital is committed to conducting a thorough and objective review of the circumstances surrounding this matter. However, in keeping with our obligations under the Data Protection Act and established principles of patient confidentiality, we are unable to disclose confidential medical information or comment on specific aspects of the patient’s clinical management while the investigation is ongoing,” Francis said.

Francis also acknowledged the significant demands placed on the hospital’s critical care and specialist services, particularly given KPH’s role as a major referral institution providing emergency, specialist and trauma care to patients from across Jamaica.

He noted that the Government had announced plans for the redevelopment of KPH, which would increase its bed capacity to 720 beds and provide for additional medical equipment.

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