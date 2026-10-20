Growth & Jobs | Denise Wheatle defying expectations in upholstery work

In an industry where upholstering is more commonly associated with men, Denise Wheatle of Bailey’s Vale, St Mary has carved out a space for herself, refusing to be defined by traditional expectations.

Wheatle, who operates Creative Little Kerry House of Fashion, a growing home décor and upholstery business, reupholsters furniture and car seats and makes lounge chairs, ottomans, headboards, pillows and cushions.

“I love to see pretty homes. I like homes put together and tidy, and I like nice things,” she pointed out, explaining how her passion for the craft began.

She recalled that, starting at about eight years old, she would sew clothing and other items that needed repairing by hand, despite having no formal training. Much of her knowledge came from observing and figuring out things along the way.

“It’s God’s doing. It’s not me,” she said, sharing that she often asks God to guide her hands and show her what to do.

While some people are surprised to see a woman doing upholstery work, Wheatle has become accustomed to the reaction.

“When they see my work, they’re like, ‘Whoa!’” she said with a chuckle.

Wheatle was among several business operators in St Mary who participated in a business luncheon and subsequent members meeting in the parish recently as part of the JN Own your Journey Tour. The initiative forms part of the JN Group’s commitment to building stronger connections with its members as they pursue their life’s journey.

business journey

As Wheatle reflected on her business journey, she recalled that one of her earliest major projects was a headboard she constructed. After examining one in a furniture store, she bought board from a hardware store and set about making her own.

“That’s my first headboard that I made from scratch. I still have it,” she related.

Her introduction to a sewing machine came in her 20s when a family friend gave her a manual one that had belonged to his late mother.

“I love it. I adore it. It’s one of the best gifts I’ve ever gotten in my life,” she said.

At first, however, she did not know how to operate it. She sought help from a tailor who showed her how to thread the machine. That one lesson was enough to set her on her way.

Years later, the vintage sewing machine remains an integral part of her business. Although she subsequently acquired an industrial machine, she prefers the manual one and uses it more often than the new one.

Before fully committing herself to entrepreneurship, Wheatle worked at a bar and grill in Ocho Rios. Subsequently, she decided to take the leap into her own business, operating a clothing store while also making and selling her pillows, bedding and other items. Following the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the business later moved home where she continued to build her customer base.

As word spread about her craftsmanship, so did the demand.

A chance encounter with a prominent female entertainer helped to give her business another boost. The entertainer commissioned her to make seating for her patio. The work attracted a lot of attention.

“I got a lot of calls. People asked me, ‘What kind of work you do? Let me see your work.”

With demand increasing, she realised that she needed additional capital to purchase materials and grow the business.

accessibility and responsiveness

That is where JN Bank Small Business Loans became an important part of her journey.

Her first loan was used to purchase materials and supplies for the business, including fabric and other upholstery supplies sourced from suppliers in Kingston. Since then, she has returned to JN Bank several times for additional financing, using the funds strictly for business purposes.

She describes the financing as capital that she puts to work in the business and then uses the proceeds to help repay the loans.

“They are like my business partner,” she said of JN Bank Small Business Loans.

Wheatle pointed out that she has also benefited from business guidance from JN Bank, including advice on decisions that could affect the direction and growth of her business. For her, the accessibility and responsiveness of the team have been important reasons for continuing to return to JN Bank.

“It is trustworthy and you get your loan on time. For me, it’s family.”

increasing demand

Most importantly, Wheatle said the financing has made a significant difference to the expansion of her business. She anticipates further growth.

“I want to get a bigger business establishment where I can display my entire work, so I can actually employ maybe one or two persons,” she shared.

The demand is already reaching beyond St Mary, as she has customers in Montego Bay, Brown’s Town, Spanish Town and Portmore, with many discovering her work on her TikTok social media platform @creativelittlekerry. One customer from Portmore had seen one of headboards online and contacted her to commission one of her own.

Sometimes Wheatle makes up to three trips into Kingston per week to source fabrics and other materials needed to fulfil customer orders. It is demanding work, she pointed out, but remains passionate about it.

“I love what I do,” she said.

“It’s a blessing. I’m grateful to God for everything and also to JN because, without JN, my business wouldn’t be possible,” she maintained.