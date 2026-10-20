NWC applies for 51 per cent tariff increase

The National Water Commission (NWC) has put its approximately 500,000 customers on notice that it has applied for a 51 per cent increase in tariff from the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR).

At a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday morning, acting president of the NWC, Kevin Kerr, said the company made its submission for the increase to the OUR last Friday.

He said the OUR is expected to make an announcement shortly.

“There is an investment plan aligned to that tariff submission to ensure that the financing can be secured so we can execute on the priority initiatives in that plan,” he told PAC members.

However, he indicated that if the 51 per cent increase in tariff is not approved by the OUR, the NWC would have to revise its investment plan.

He also pointed out that before the OUR can make a determination on the NWC’s application for the tariff increase, members of the public would have an opportunity to make their inputs through a consultative process facilitated by the regulatory body.

NWC has said the tariff increase would place the company in a position in which its revenues can meet its expenses.

The last time the NWC was granted a tariff increase from the OUR was in 2019.

Chief Financial Officer of the NWC, Fabian Christie, told the PAC that the company’s revenues have worsened overtime in terms of payments from customers.

He said the tariff increase was necessary to keep pace with the company’s soaring expenses, including energy costs.

- Edmond Campbell

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