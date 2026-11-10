Trough to bring showers, thunderstorms across Jamaica through weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across most parishes over the next few days as a broad trough develops across Jamaica and the western Caribbean, the Meteorological Service of Jamaica says.

The Met Service said unstable weather conditions are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon, with increasing cloudiness and intermittent showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, continuing through Saturday.

Windy conditions are also expected, mainly across southern parishes, from Wednesday through Thursday morning as a low-level jet moves closer to the island.

The forecast for Wednesday is for isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, with partly cloudy conditions elsewhere. In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected across western parishes, with windy conditions across southern parishes and hilly areas elsewhere.

On Thursday, isolated morning showers are expected across sections of eastern parishes, followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.

Friday is expected to bring cloudy conditions with showers across most western, south-central and eastern parishes in the morning, followed by scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

The Met Service said the trough is expected to persist into the weekend, while a cold front is projected to move into the western Caribbean by Saturday.

Meanwhile, sea conditions are expected to deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.

Fishers and other marine interests, particularly those operating inshore and offshore the south coast, are being urged to exercise caution.

The Met Service said it will continue to monitor the system and provide updates.

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