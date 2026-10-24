Swim for the Sanctuary returns on November 7

Swimmers of all ages are preparing to take the plunge for marine conservation as the Jamaica Inn Foundation stages the sixth annual Swim for the Sanctuary on November 7 at Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios.

Proceeds from the event will support the White River Fish Sanctuary, established in 2017 to protect marine life through coral restoration and the promotion of sustainable fishing and ecotourism.

Speaking at Tuesday’s launch, Jamaica Inn Foundation head Belinda Morrow said this year’s programme will again feature 3K and 5K races, with the 3K starting first at 7:30 a.m.

Morrow urged continued public support, noting that the event attracts participants across generations. Over the years, the 3K race has drawn swimmers as young as nine. This year, entrants have registered from several countries, while the oldest participant is more than 80 years old. Defending 5K champion Gerald Sinclair is also set to return.

She credited sponsors and volunteers for sustaining the event.

Managing director of Jamaica Inn and foundation board member Kyle Mais stressed the importance of supporting the sanctuary, arguing that the environmental challenges it seeks to address are becoming increasingly severe.

He described the sanctuary not as a ban on fishing but as a strategy to improve marine ecosystems within a protected zone. Mais, a former swimmer with the Flying Fish Ambassadors club, also called for broader participation in the fundraiser.

Jonathan Hernould, manager of the White River Fish Sanctuary, highlighted ongoing conservation work, noting that the sanctuary plants more than 2,000 corals each year. He welcomed continued support for the initiative.

ACADO Jamaica, formerly Massy Distribution, returns as title sponsor for a third consecutive year. Its marketing coordinator, Brittany Nembhard, praised the event, saying, “Events like this reminds us that small actions can make a big difference.”

Petrojam's communications manager, Elon Parkinson, said the company’s platinum sponsorship reflects its commitment to preserving the White River Fish Sanctuary.

Gold sponsor Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance Limited was represented by its president, Debra Lopez-Spence, a past participant in the swim. She said the event aligns naturally with the company’s values and confirmed that Scotia will enter a relay team.

Melissa Terry, manager of the Chukka Foundation and representative of bronze sponsor Chukka Caribbean Adventures, also praised the Jamaica Inn Foundation’s work.

“The environment does so much for us; it is critical to return the favour,” she said.

Board member Olivia Morrow delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the support of ACADO Jamaica, Petrojam, Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance, the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Couples Resorts, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Wata, Guardsman, Iron Rock Insurance, Mr Rehab, Sand and Tan, One Great Studio and First Global Bank.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com