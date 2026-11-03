Diaspora-focused investment conference generates US$150m in real estate activity

More than US$150 million in real estate deal flow has been generated through the Throp-X Investment Conference since its launch in 2022, highlighting the growing role of diaspora investment in Jamaica’s property and business sectors.

Organisers say the conference, now preparing for its sixth staging from November 15 to 21 at Travellers Beach Resort in Negril, will build on that momentum by connecting prospective investors with opportunities in real estate, construction, and business development, particularly across western Jamaica.

A media release noted that over its first five conferences, Throp-X has supported the acquisition and sale of seven hotels in Negril, five of which have since been converted into private condominium developments. The initiative has also helped more than 100 individuals relocate to Jamaica, facilitated over 200 local bank account openings, and assisted with more than 100 Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) registrations in partnership with Tax Administration Jamaica.

Among the conference’s reported success stories is The West in Negril, formerly the Coral Seas Cliffs hotel, which was acquired by a group of investors who first met at the event in 2023. The property has since been converted into condominiums and is now home to Syd’s on the Rocks, a restaurant established by one of the investors, Sydney Watson.

According to Throp-X founder Winthrope Wellington, the conference was created to help members of the Jamaican diaspora who wanted to invest, return home, or build businesses in Jamaica but were uncertain about where to start.

“To see the relationships formed through this conference translate into property acquisitions, new businesses and people actually making the move has been incredibly rewarding,” Wellington said.

He added that western Jamaica continues to offer significant room for investment and development, particularly in Negril and Montego Bay.

focus on Montego Bay

Under the theme Building Bridges: Investing, Building, and Belonging in Jamaica, this year’s conference will introduce five new panel discussions focused on emerging investment trends and the practical considerations of relocating, building, and doing business in Jamaica.

A major addition will be a dedicated focus on Montego Bay, including the conference’s first real estate tour of the city and a panel examining its prospects as a regional business and investment hub. The discussion is expected to feature Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon and Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce President Jason Russell.

The release outlines that the conference will also explore alternative construction methods, including modular and prefabricated housing, while featuring women who have returned to Jamaica to establish successful businesses. Confirmed speakers include Ronice Harrison, founder of Digitize Jamaica; Sydney Watson of Syd’s on the Rocks; and Nayana Williams, founder and chief executive officer of Lifespan Spring Water.

Attendees will have opportunities to engage directly with real estate professionals, developers, and representatives of government agencies, including JBDC, NGIALPA, TAJ, and COJ. The programme will also feature property tours in Negril and Montego Bay as well as a Getting Business Done Day to provide practical assistance with processes such as TRN registration.

With participants travelling primarily from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, alongside local investors, organisers say Throp-X continues to position itself as a platform for converting diaspora interest in Jamaica into tangible investment and economic activity.

Registration is now open at thropx.com, with full conference passes, day passes, and virtual access to panel discussions available.