Food For The Poor Jamaica marks one year of Hurricane Melissa recovery

One year after Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025, Food For The Poor Jamaica (FFTP) is reflecting on a year of extraordinary need, resilience, and recovery, made possible through the generosity of donors, volunteers, church groups, and community partners.

Hurricane Melissa changed Jamaica in a single day. Roofs were torn away, farms and fishing boats were destroyed, schools were forced to close, and families who had already endured the devastation of Hurricane Beryl were once again faced with the daunting task of rebuilding their lives.

A release from the charitable organisation noted that in the year since the storm, FFTP has reached more than 255,000 people with food, water, and shelter; helped more than 1,150 families return to safe and secure homes; and provided 23 families who lost everything with new or rebuilt homes

The organisation has also supported 211 recovery projects across affected communities, including the restoration of schools and water points, as well as assistance for fishing boats, beehives, farms, and other livelihoods.

This response was powered by an extensive network of volunteers and community partners. More than 3,800 volunteers packed and delivered relief supplies, working alongside more than 80 church and community partners to reach families in need.

It noted that the recovery effort has not been without challenges. Roads were blocked, electricity and water supplies remained disrupted in some areas for weeks, and FFTP staff faced damage to their own homes while continuing to operate warehouses, coordinate relief efforts, and move supplies into affected communities.

Churches and community spaces became distribution centres, neighbours checked on neighbours, and families worked together to rebuild. The response demonstrated the strength and resilience that continue to define Jamaica’s recovery.

FFTP emphasises that none of this work would have been possible without the support of its donors. From emergency contributions made in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane to ongoing monthly support, donations have helped provide critical assistance to families throughout the recovery.

Despite the progress made, significant needs remain. Many families are still waiting for safe, secure housing, while children and communities continue to await the completion of repairs to schools and other essential facilities.

As FFTP enters the second year of Hurricane Melissa recovery, the organisation will focus on households and communities with the fewest resources to fall back on, while continuing to support long-term rebuilding and restoration.

Food For The Poor Jamaica (FFTP) is a charitable organisation dedicated to providing assistance to vulnerable and under-served communities across Jamaica. Through its programmes in housing, education, healthcare, water and sanitation, livelihoods, disaster relief, and community development, FFTP works with donors, volunteers, churches, community groups, and other partners to improve lives and create opportunities for families in need. For more than 40 years, FFTP has responded to Jamaica’s most pressing needs while helping communities build resilience and achieve greater self-sufficiency. The charity noted that the Food For The Poor Jamaica Hurricane Melissa One-Year Impact Report, detailing the organisation’s recovery efforts and impact over the past year, is being released alongside this statement in both US and Jamaican dollars.