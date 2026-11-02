NEPA to spotlight disaster-resilient communities on World Town Planning Day

As Jamaica continues its recovery from the impact of Hurricane Melissa, the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) will use its observance of World Town Planning Day on November 8 to focus national attention on building disaster-resilient communities.

Under the theme, ‘From Recovery to Resilience: Planning for a Stronger Jamaica’, the agency will host a national forum and conduct school outreach activities to highlight the role of effective town and country planning in advancing sustainable development and building resilience.

Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the Spatial Planning and Management Division at NEPA, Gregory Bennett, told JIS News that this year’s observance underscores the need to move beyond simply rebuilding after disasters and place greater emphasis on strengthening long-term resilience.

“This means giving serious consideration to where and how we build, and to the infrastructure and services needed,” he said.

Bennett noted that effective planning involves using hazard, environmental and land-use information to guide development decisions, strengthen development standards, protect critical ecosystems and infrastructure, and ensure that new developments do not increase vulnerability to natural hazards.

The observances commenced with a church service at Webster Memorial United Church in Kingston on Sunday.

A World Town Planning Day Forum will follow on Wednesday at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston. Registration begins at 9:00 am, with proceedings scheduled to get under way at 9:30 am.

The forum will bring together local and international partners, planning professionals, academics, government agencies and community-based organisations to discuss strategies for enhancing Jamaica’s resilience and advancing sustainable development.

Additional activities will include a 6:00 pm Planners’ Lyme on Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott Kingston, as well as a series of school tours and career talks at selected institutions in eastern Jamaica from November 9–12.

Bennett said the school outreach programme is intended to introduce students to the fields of town and country planning and environmental management, while encouraging them to take an active role in shaping the future of their communities.

He used the opportunity to encourage residents, developers and other stakeholders to take a more active role in the planning process by participating in consultations, providing feedback on development proposals, and contributing to community planning initiatives.

Bennett noted that opportunities for public participation include consultations on development orders, community meetings, surveys, and the preparation of master plans and sustainable development plans, which help to guide the long-term growth and development of communities.

“All of us need to play a part in supporting efforts to build the long-term resilience of the country,” he maintained.

World Town Planning Day is observed in approximately 30 countries across four continents, with Jamaica participating in the annual observance since the 1970s.

- JIS

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