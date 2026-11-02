Pops YG charged with having sex with person under 16

Entertainer and popular social media blogger Pops YG has been charged with having sex with a person under the age of 16.

His attorney, Donnovan Collins, confirmed the charge to The Gleaner on Monday evening, noting that the police had complied with a judge’s order to charge his client before a 6:00 pm deadline.

Earlier Monday, Senior Parish Court Judge Vaughn Facey ordered the police to either charge Pops YG, whose real name is Ansel Fairclough, or release him by 6:00 pm.

The order was made in the Trelawny Parish Court following a habeas corpus application filed by Collins.

The attorney argued that his client had been in custody beyond the 120 hours allowed under the Bail Act.

“As such, if there is going to be integrity in the administration of justice, there must be compliance with the laws of Jamaica by everyone,” Collins said.

Pops YG has been in custody since last Monday, when he was arrested by detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), The Gleaner previously reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The police investigation centres on allegations that the social media personality engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

Collins said the date for his client’s court appearance was being finalised.

- Livern Barrett

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