73-year-old man shot dead, two others injured in Clarendon gun attack

A 73-year-old man was shot dead and two others shot and injured following a gun attack at a community shop in Scotts Pass, Clarendon, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Rainford Bailey, a resident of the community.

Police say the incident unfolded about 7:00 pm when Bailey and another man were seated outside a local shop when a lone gunman approached on foot and opened fire, hitting both men.

The shopkeeper, who reportedly heard the commotion and went to investigate, was also shot.

All three men were taken to hospital where Bailey succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The other victims were admitted.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Up to October 31, a total of 29 civilians had been killed across Clarendon since the start of the year.

- Olivia Brown

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