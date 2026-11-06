Fee furore - Craft vendors, mayor oppose proposed 150% market rate increase; no decision yet, says PMC

PORT ANTONIO, Portland:

The Portland Municipal Corporation (PMC) has dismissed claims that craft vendors in the parish are facing a 150 per cent increase in vending fees, amid growing concern among vendors operating at the Portland Craft Village over the proposed hike.

Speaking with The Gleaner on Monday, PMC CEO Jumani Robinson pointed out that no decision had been made on any potential increase in fees at the craft village, which is located along Allan Avenue in Port Antonio.

“I don’t know where this argument is coming from, but let me state categorically that no decision has been made as it relates to any increase in vending fees,” Robinson said.

According to Robinson, since 2014, craft vendors occupying space at the craft village have been required to pay a monthly fee of $8,000, or $2,000 per week, for their shops. He said that, over the years, the PMC had continued to absorb high maintenance costs while operating at a deficit.

The CEO pointed out that it was only on Wednesday that PMC representatives had a brief discussion with some of the craft vendors, highlighting the need for a meeting to discuss the way forward, including the long-overdue requirement for them to submit business plans.

“A meeting is scheduled for November 11, 2026, where all parties will present their concerns and discuss changes going forward. There is absolutely no truth about any forcible implementation of new fees as it relates to vending by craft vendors. Any such decision will have to be made, through dialogue with craft vendors, and has to be approved and signed off by a committee,” he added.

On Wednesday, craft vendors claimed that they had been advised by a senior PMC representative of an impending increase in vending fees from $8,000 to $20,000 per month, or from $2,000 to $5,000 per week.

However, June Shaw, president of the Craft Vendors Association in Port Antonio, said a PMC representative had mentioned a recommended increase to $20,000 during the discussion but that the proposal was rejected by the vendors, who she said were already struggling to keep up with the existing payments.

STRUGGLING VENDORS

“Although we understand that the meeting on November 11 will determine what increase will be made, we can’t help reflecting on what was mentioned by the [representative] from the PMC,” Shaw said.

“We are struggling to make ends meet, and the facility is badly in need of repairs. We have also learned that come December, we will have to undertake cleaning of bathroom facilities and to hire our own security personnel.”

She added: “The roof of just about every shop occupied by craft vendors is leaking heavily, and the wooden structure is falling apart. I am hoping that any increase that will be done will be fair and justified.”

Meanwhile, Paul Thompson, mayor of Port Antonio, said he was eagerly anticipating next Wednesday’s meeting, given the challenges at the craft village, particularly the deteriorating wooden structure.

Thompson said he would not support any increase from $8,000 to $20,000 per month, agreeing that the craft vendors were already struggling to earn a livelihood.

“I don’t even want to comment on the security and janitorial aspect of things at the craft village; however, that is something that is very unlikely to happen, at least not under my watch,” he said in reference to claims that the vendors would be asked to shoulder those responsibilities.

“I can understand the anxiety and frustration among craft vendors, who are struggling to make ends meet, but I urge them to remain calm as everything will work out for both parties. Consideration must be given to craft vendors, who are also an integral part of Jamaica’s tourism product.”

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com