Stolen gun recovered in Mandeville Market

Mandeville police recovered a licensed firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition over the weekend after the weapon was stolen from a motor vehicle parked at a business place in the town earlier this week.

The recovery followed an operation after the police received information that a man had been seen with the weapon in the Mandeville Market.

Superintendent Odean Dennis, who is in charge of the Mandeville police, said the man, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigations, was held and questioned before directing investigators to an unfinished building near the market, where the firearm and ammunition were recovered.

Dennis said the weapon belonged to a woman who had left it, along with other items, inside a bag in her motor vehicle.

Detectives are investigating the theft and whether the firearm holder was negligent in the use and care of the weapon.

Dennis said it was the first incident of its kind reported in the parish since the start of the year. However, he cautioned licensed firearm holders against careless storage and handling of their weapons, warning that stolen firearms could ultimately fall into the hands of criminals and place entire communities at risk.

Under Section 74 of Jamaica’s Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, 2022, firearm authorisation holders are required to ensure that their weapons and ammunition are safely stored to prevent unauthorised access.

$5 million fine

The legislation makes it an offence to breach that requirement, with offenders facing a fine of up to $5 million or imprisonment for up to five years upon conviction in the parish court. The law also provides for the revocation of a firearm authorisation where its holder is convicted of negligence resulting in the loss or theft of a firearm or ammunition.

The Act further requires firearm holders to report lost or stolen weapons to the police immediately upon discovering the loss. Failure to do so without reasonable excuse is also an offence.

Against that background, Dennis outlined six precautions licensed firearm holders should observe to prevent their weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

“Individuals should carry their weapon on their person when in public or leave it secured in a safe at home when going out. Weapons should not be left inside motor vehicles, regardless of how briefly the owner intends to be away,” he said.

He also advised firearm holders who take their weapons to work to install safes at their business places and secure the firearms while on the premises.

Dennis added that firearms should be kept out of sight and owners should avoid disclosing to numerous people that they are licensed carriers.

Additionally, he advised owners to install surveillance systems at their homes and business places to help deter theft and assist investigations.

The superintendent said negligent storage, use and care of firearms could have serious consequences, not only for their owners but also for the wider community.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com