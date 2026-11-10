Man gunned down at home in Bog Walk

A man was gunned down at his home in Crawle district, Bog Walk, St Catherine on Monday.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Ziggy Jackson.

The police report that about 7:15 a.m., Jackson was at home with other occupants when he went outside to urinate and loud explosions were heard.

He was found injured.

The police were summoned and, on arrival, Jackson was discovered lying face down with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The scene was examined, and the body was removed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established for Jackson's killing.

The Bog Walk Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

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