Four people were killed in separate motor vehicle crashes over the weekend, with fatigue, swerving and speeding cited by the police as possible contributing factors in two of the incidents.

Two of the victims, aged 31 and 52, were private motor car drivers. Another was a passenger in a private motor car, while the fourth was a pedestrian, according to a police report.

Their names have not yet been disclosed.

The first crash occurred in Westmoreland about 3:25 am on Saturday, when a Toyota Mark X crashed along Station Road in Little London, killing a 32-year-old passenger.

Fatigue, swerving and speeding were cited as possible causes of the crash.

The 31-year-old driver was killed in the second crash, which occurred about 12 hours later along the Old Harbour Bay main road in St Catherine.

Fatigue, swerving and speeding were also identified as possible contributing factors in that incident.

The 52-year-old driver died in a three-vehicle collision along the Temple Hall main road in St Andrew about 10:00 pm on Saturday.

Improper overtaking and failure to keep to the left were cited as possible causes of that crash.

The fourth crash occurred along the Palisadoes main road in east Kingston on Sunday, when a still-unidentified man was struck and killed by a motor vehicle.

The police cited poor visibility or obstruction, the pedestrian walking into the path of the vehicle, and failure to allow a pedestrian to cross as possible contributing factors.

A total of 317 people have died in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year, representing a five per cent decline compared with the corresponding period last year.

- Livern Barrett

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