A St Catherine man was shot and killed by unknown attackers early Sunday.

He has been identified as Kamar George Malcolm, 36, an auto body repairman who resided in Greater Portmore.

Reports are that about 1:30 a.m. the police were summoned after several loud explosions were heard along Morgan Lane, in the Braeton community.

Cops responded, but found nothing, according to the police.

However, about 6:50 a.m. passersby stumbled upon Malcolm's body and summoned the police.

Cops found the body on a dirt track laying on its back in a pool of blood with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch has since commenced a probe into killing.

- Rasbert Turner

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