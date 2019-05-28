Edward Seaga has died at 89

Edward Philip George Seaga, Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister and longest-serving Member of Parliament, has died.

He died in a Miami hospital today where he had been receiving treatment for cancer and related complications.

Today is his 89th birthday.

Seaga was the last surviving framer of the Jamaican constitution.

At the age of 29, the former prime minister became the youngest person to be nominated to the Legislative Council (later the Senate) where he served for two years before he became a Member of Parliament until his retirement in January 2005.

But even after his retirement, he remained active in the public arena, and, later that year, was appointed as a Distinguished Fellow of the University of the West Indies (Mona), whose Research Institute had earlier been named in his honour.



#RememberingSeaga: Former Prime Minister Edward Philip George Seaga had a decorated career in public service including more than four decades as a parliamentarian. Relive his journey in pictures. pic.twitter.com/l6LRsIdsz7 — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) May 28, 2019

In 2008, he was appointed Pro-Chancellor of the University of Technology, Jamaica and two years later he became the institution’s second chancellor after his predecessor, Lord Morris Handsworth, retired.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, the former prime minster was chairman of the Premier League Clubs Association, one of Jamaica’s governing football bodies, from its inception until 2010.

He also served as president of the football club of his former West Kingston enclave, Tivoli Gardens.

On May 15 when Prime Minister Andrew Holness visited Seaga in Miami, he enquired about Jamaica’s football programme and was updated by the Sports Minister Olivia Grange.

Seaga was born on May 28, 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts, while his Jamaican parents were on a visit to America.

When he was three months old, he was brought to Jamaica by his parents.

FAMILY

1965 - Married Marie (Mitsy) Elizabeth Constantine, the Miss Jamaica 1964

1995 - Divorced

1996 – Married Carla Frances Vendyres

CHILDREN

Andrew

Christopher

Anabella

Gabrielle

READ: 10 things about the former prime minister

READ: A snapshot of his political journey

READ: Vim, vigour and vitality… Quips and quotes by the former prime minister

READ: Leaders react to former PM's passing

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.