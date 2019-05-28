Seaga's family says thanks to Jamaica

The family of Former Prime Minister Edward Seaga express gratitude to the people of Jamaica for their prayers and messages of comfort.

Seaga died today on his 89th birthday at a Miami hospital where he was being treated for cancer.

The family’s message was conveyed in a statement issued by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Holness said he was saddened to announce the passing.

He also said the necessary arrangements are in place for Seaga’s body to be flown back to Jamaica at the earliest possible time.

READ: Edward Seaga has died at 89

READ: A snapshot of his political journey

READ: 10 things about the former prime minister

READ: Vim, vigour and vitality… Quips and quotes by the former prime minister

READ: Leaders react to former PM's passing

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.