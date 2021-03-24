Entertainer Rytikal granted $1 million bail, to go on trial in April

Dancehall artiste Ryan McFarlane, more popularly known as 'Rytikal', was today offered $1 million bail when he appeared in the Gun Court on illegal possession of firearm and ammunition charges.

As part of his bail, the 25-year-old entertainer was ordered to report to the Bull Bay Police Station on Wednesdays and Saturdays and abide by a 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. curfew order.

He is also to surrender his travel documents and the court also imposed a stop order at all ports.

He is to go on trial on April 28.

The police had reported on January 28 cops were on patrol in Eight Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew when McFarlane was reportedly seen acting in a suspicious manner.

Police reportedly questioned the artiste and following a search of his car, a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition were found.

Rytikal reportedly told the police that the weapon was a prop for a music video.

He was however taken into custody and later charged.

- Tanesha Mundle

