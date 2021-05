Students of Tivoli Gardens and Denham Town communities: (from left) Tabiyake Chambers, Tahirah Brown, Sunjai Kirkpatrick, Jonathan Mais, and Jayda-Kaye Johnson were the recipients of tablet devices donated by the Victoria Mutual Foundation, through the Faith and Hope Deliverance Church, in a handover ceremony at the VMBS corporate offices recently. This is the latest in a series of device handovers by the foundation to support the virtual learning needs of students.