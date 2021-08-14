Update | Jamaica revises earthquake magnitude to 7.3

The Earthquake Unit has revised the magnitude of the powerful tremor that rocked Jamaica this morning saying it measured 7.3 up from the 7.0 that was originally reported.

It happened at 7.29 a.m.

Readers reported feeling it in Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, St Ann, St Mary and St James.

The epicentre was located about 300 kilometres north east of Port Antonio, Portland.

That's nearer to Haiti, where there are reports of widespread damage and 28 deaths have so far been reported.

