‘Windrush – The Betrayal’ hailed as triumphant

Windrush – The Betrayal was hailed as a triumph after a number of sold-out performances at the Union Theatre in Southwark, South East London during the week November 1 – 7.

Directed by celebrated playwright Mark Grey, the play is based on the book The Windrush Betrayal (2019), written by journalist Amelia Gentleman, who uncovered the Windrush scandal for The Guardian newspaper in 2017.

Like the book, the play highlights the government’s shameful treatment of Paulette Wilson, Michael Braithwaite, Gladstone Wilson, Anthony Bryan and Janet McKay – who were caught up in a ‘hostile environment’ policy which sought to send British subjects, some who had settled in the UK for over 50 years, back to the Caribbean.

Many of those affected by the decision had travelled as young children from the Caribbean to the UK on their parents’ passports or papers, but Home Office officials were given strict instructions to destroy this evidence under the new policy. This prompted an inquiry, led by The Guardian, which would uncover high levels of injustice and institutional racism at the very heart of the controversial policy. It became known as the ‘Windrush Scandal’.

The opening night of the play was sold out with a number of prominent guests in attendance, including Amelia Gentleman, who said, “It’s hard to describe how weird this was, but when I got to the theatre and looked at the programme, I realised that I am a character in it – convincingly played by Michelle Heffer.”

Other attendees during the week included Arthur Torrington, CBE, founder of The Windrush Foundation, who congratulated the performers “on an outstanding play” and Anthony Bryan, alongside partner Janet McKay, who saw the portrayal of their story powerfully dramatised by Joseph Quartson and Yvonne Jeffrey.

Jeffrey said, “Janet McKay is such a determined, inspirational woman. I was honoured to meet Janet and Anthony Bryan.”

INHUMANE STANCE

Britain-born Jamaican Mark Grey said, “It’s a subject close to my heart because my late parents, who decided to live their remaining years in Jamaica, could have easily been caught up in the hostile environment policy which sought to send those who had lived and tirelessly worked all their lives in the UK to Jamaica, in an inhumane stance on immigration.”

Grey also paid tribute to Gentleman: “The Windrush Scandal was disgraceful, disgusting and shameful. The scariest thought is, had it not been for Miss Gentleman’s tenacious journalism, the details of this story would never have come to our attention, and many lives and families would have been permanently destroyed by the callous and cavalier attitude of those who rule our country. I think we all, migrant and indigenous alike, owe her a huge debt of gratitude.”

Grey, 60, is having a storming year having released his first feature film 3 Women, starring Judith Jacob, on Amazon Prime, as well as celebrating 35 years as a stage and screen director. He is showing no sign of letting up as his upcoming project, TRANSFAITH, is currently in development and is due to be performed in theatres during Easter 2022.