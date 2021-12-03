65 additional COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Four more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,406.

The deceased are an 85-year-old woman from St Elizabeth, a 64-year-old man from St Catherine, an 85-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew and a 61-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew.

Meanwhile, there were 65 new cases with ages ranging from four days to 84 years, pushing the total to 91,369.

Of the new cases, 37 are women and 28 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Ann - 18

* Kingston and St Andrew - 16

* St Catherine - 12

* St James - 8

* Manchester - 4

* Trelawny - 2

* Clarendon - 1

* Hanover -1

* St Thomas - 1

* St Mary - 1

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Westmoreland - 0

* Portland - 0

A total of 1,100 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 6.2%.

In the meantime, there were 45 more recoveries, increasing the total to 62,747.

Some 130 persons are in hospital with 30 being moderately ill, 15 severely ill and eight critically ill.

And 43,979 persons are at home in quarantine.

