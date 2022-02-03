JUST IN | Police find 13 guns at Trelawny housing development

Thirteen guns, including ten high-powered rifles, have been seized in a police operation in the Florence Hall housing scheme in Trelawny, law enforcement sources have revealed.

One man was shot and killed in the operation this morning.

His identity has not yet been ascertained.

It is reported that following the man's death, the guns were found during the search of a house.

The police are still at the scene conducting further operations.

Close to 100 illegal guns have been seized by the police since the start of the year.

