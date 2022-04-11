12 persons shot at party in Franklyn Town

Twelve residents of Franklyn Town in Kingston were shot while at a party in the community last night.

The Gleaner understands that three persons are still hospitalised while the others were treated and released.

It is reported that the injured were among patrons at the event, which was being held at the intersection of Wellington Street and Somerset Avenue.

Shortly before 11 pm, men travelling in a motor car drove up and then opened fire at a crowd before escaping.

Twelve persons turned up at the Kingston Public Hospital suffering from injuries sustained during the gunfire.

The police say investigations are ongoing,

