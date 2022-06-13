Man gunned down at Old Harbour bar identified

The police have identified the man who was gunned down at a bar in Old Harbour, St Catherine on Saturday.

He is 41-year-old auto body repairman Delano Williams, of Bushy Park in Old Harbour.

His attackers are still being sought.

Williams and a woman were at the establishment, which is located along Ascot Drive, when around 5:50 p.m. a Toyota Probox motor car drove up.

Two men exited the vehicle and opened fire on Williams, shooting him multiple times in the upper body.

The attackers returned to the car and sped away.

The police were called to the scene and Williams, who was bleeding profusely, was assisted to hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

- Rasbert Turner

