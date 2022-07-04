St Andrew bearer charged with shooting of child’s mother, man at house

A man accused of shooting the mother of his child and a man at a house on Red Hills Road in St Andrew has been charged.

Thirty-six-year-old Roger Allen, a bearer of Red Hills Boulevard in the parish, has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The charges are in relation to allegations that on Wednesday, March 23, Allen went to a house where the mother of his child resided with another man and opened gunfire at them.

Both received gunshot injuries and were treated at hospital.

Allen fled the scene and was on the run until being captured in Linstead, St Catherine on Thursday, June 23.

He was subsequently charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorneys.

