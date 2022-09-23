Western Jamaica gets new transportation app

Transport Minister Audley Shaw is lauding the expansion of the transportation sector in western Jamaica with the introduction of a new application by technology developer Rydeum Caribbean.

The DoGetGo app, which was developed by Rydeum in partnership with the Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA) Montego Bay, will allow members of the public to hail a ride.

Rydeum's founder Mark Hannah told Thursday's launch at the Half Moon Resort in Rose Hall, St James that the goal is to expand the app to offer other services such as food and grocery delivery, sending and receiving of monetary payments, booking tours, and making medical appointments.

“There are millions of pieces required to provide the power for a launch. Everybody in this room has something to contribute to this vision, and everybody has to give what they have," said Hannah.

"I am excited because it is not every day you see your dream come true," he added, noting that the project started in 2017.

Shaw, in his remarks, said that the DoGetGo app comes at a time when commuters are demanding greater efficiency in the transportation sector.

"The way we do business and interact with customers has changed and will have to change. Transport affects every one of us at every stage, and it is also one of the main drivers of economic growth, and as Minister, I support the introduction of innovative technologies to drive the transport sector."

- Christopher Thomas

