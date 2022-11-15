Bank executive and helper freed of forgery charges

Bank executive Denise Coubry and her household helper, Patricia Jackson, were on Monday freed of forgery charges in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The charges stemmed from a report which businessman Nicholas Brown, who is Coubry's ex husband, made to the Fraud Squad in November 2020.

Brown complained that his signature was forged on a health insurance policy in 2019. It was alleged that Jackson colluded with Coubry through her handling of the document.

During cross-examination King's Counsel Peter Champagnie and attorney-at-law Samoi Campbell, who represented the accused women, suggested to Brown that he made the report because he was motivated by spite and malice.

Brown admitted that there was an ongoing court battle between himself and Coubry.

Jackson asserted in her defence that she had witnessed Brown signing the health insurance documents.

Parish Judge Maxine Ellis, after hearing evidence in the case, found the accused women not guilty of the charges.

The Judge said there would have been no motive for Brown's signature to be forged because the health insurance policy was fully financed by Coubry.

Coubry wept openly in court after the not guilty verdicts were handed down.

-Barbara Gayle

