Body of missing woman found in shallow grave
Published:Friday | December 2, 2022 | 10:09 AM
The body of a woman who went missing on Wednesday has been found in a shallow grave in Westmoreland.
The discovery was made this morning in Negril.
The woman, identified only as Kerry-ann, was from Mt Airy in Negril.
According to police investigators, it is believed that she was murdered by her boyfriend, who is now on the run.
More information soon.
- Hopeton Bucknor
