Body of missing woman found in shallow grave

The body of a woman who went missing on Wednesday has been found in a shallow grave in Westmoreland.

The discovery was made this morning in Negril.

The woman, identified only as Kerry-ann, was from Mt Airy in Negril.

According to police investigators, it is believed that she was murdered by her boyfriend, who is now on the run.

More information soon.

- Hopeton Bucknor

