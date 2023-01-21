GoodHeart | House of SDM giving back to those in need

It is said that if you love what you do, you will never work a day in our life. Sheldon Millington has been a firm believer that in order to achieve life’s mission, we all need each other to achieve our goals. He also said that you cannot live a full life without a life of service and continued contribution to nation-building.

“Giving back is joy rising! Life only gets better when we share, forge partnerships and enhance, empower and enlighten the lives of our nation’s children,” Millington said.

One of his latest initiatives is the serving of cooked meals, refreshment and ice cream to the children of Torrington Park with the kind partnership of a group of individuals, dubbed Angel Network Partners.

“This community and initiative were chosen as its yearly initiative by one of the Angel Network Partners, Troy-Marie McDonald, who reached out to us and we believe it was a meaningful initiative. We were happy to partner with her in serving the children of the community,” he shared.

Millington is chairman of the House of SDM, a non-profit organisation that he founded, and is built on the pillars of education, employment, human rights, health and community development.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The children were indeed happy to be served and you could see the sweet joy on their faces which is a true reflection of what we do at House of SDM, putting a smile on the faces of those we serve,” Millington said.

Marvin Fisher, chief executive officer at Fisher’s Place, said it was a no-brainer to give their support to the initiative.

“I believe in the work the House of SDM has been doing in the empowerment of the most vulnerable amongst us. More people should try to give back to their country and to the community. That is the only way that we can help each other to grow, and for the continued nation-building,” Fisher said.

There are several upcoming projects being spearheaded by the House of SDM, including educational grants.

“We have several upcoming projects ... Labour Day, educational grants, empowerment sessions, health fairs, and job fairs, to name a few. We intend to reach out to corporate Jamaica for partnership, fundraisers and to engage our Angel Network Partners. These projects are chosen because they align with our pillars, employment, education, health, human rights, and community development,” Millington shared.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com