Semi-automatic pistol seized in Maroon Town, three arrested
Published:Monday | March 20, 2023 | 2:15 PM
Three people were taken into custody on Sunday following the recovery of an illegal gun along with ammunition in Maroon Town, St James.
The police say a team was on patrol in the area when a snap raid was conducted at a bar in the town square.
They say a CZ 75 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing three rounds of ammunition was found under a counter inside an unoccupied structure adjacent to the bar.
According to the police, the gun's serial number was partially erased.
