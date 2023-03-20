Semi-automatic pistol seized in Maroon Town, three arrested

Three people were taken into custody on Sunday following the recovery of an illegal gun along with ammunition in Maroon Town, St James.

The police say a team was on patrol in the area when a snap raid was conducted at a bar in the town square.

They say a CZ 75 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing three rounds of ammunition was found under a counter inside an unoccupied structure adjacent to the bar.

According to the police, the gun's serial number was partially erased.

