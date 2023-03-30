Cop arrested for possession of ganja

A policeman based at the Greater Portmore Police Station (100 Man) has been taken into custody on suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act and unprofessional conduct.

Reports are that on March 30, the constable was on duty for the 8:00 am to 6:00 pm shift manning the lockups at 100 Man.

About 11:45 am, he went missing from his post by the cells.

He was observed by his supervisors entering the guardroom from the parking lot.

He was confronted and a bag he was carrying was searched in his presence.

The bag contained a package with vegetable matter resembling ganja, cigarettes, a cellphone, lighter, two dozen white tablets, and three razor blades.

The items were confiscated and photographed, and the constable arrested while investigations continue.

- Rasbert Turner

