Man who robbed entertainer KipRich’s home given suspended sentence

Kemar Jones, the man who pleaded guilty to stealing items from entertainer Marlon 'KipRich' Plunkett's home, has been sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Jones, 22, who had pleaded guilty to housebreaking and larceny, was sentenced on Friday in the St Catherine Parish Court.

The court was told that about 10:45 a.m., on March 11, the entertainer's home in Portmore, St Catherine, was broken into by Jones.

A Rolex watch valued at US$15,000, a gold chain valued at US$12,000 and sunglasses valued at US$450, along with US$15,000 and CAD$300 in cash were stolen.

Jones was subsequently held after some of the stolen items were recovered in downtown Kingston.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Camesha Harrison.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.