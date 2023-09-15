Update | Over 2,000 pounds of ganja seized in St Elizabeth police-military operation

The police are reporting that they have made a major dent in the drugs-for-gun trade in St Elizabeth with the discovery of several acres of ganja, weighing approximately 2,000 pounds.

Further, the operation, which was supported by the Jamaica Defence Force Air Wing, resulted in the seizure of approximately 100 pounds of compressed ganja that were concealed in 12 board huts.

The operation was conducted today in Slipe district and its surrounding communities in search of guns, drugs and wanted men.

Commanding officer for the parish, Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto, emphasised the importance of community cooperation and urged residents to remain calm as security operations continue throughout various sections of the parish.

“The commitment of the security forces to the safety and well-being of the residents remains unwavering. This operation represents a significant step forward in addressing the critical issue of the drugs-for-gun trade, with a clear message that illegal activities will not be tolerated in St Elizabeth. The security forces remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all residents,” he said.

