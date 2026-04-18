Over a dozen schools benefit from nearly US$1m in AFJ grants

More than a dozen educational institutions were among 64 organisations that received grants totalling nearly US$1 million ($150 million) from American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) at a ceremony held at the United States Embassy in St Andrew on Tuesday.

Organisations based in parishes still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa last October also benefited from the 44-year-old charity.

Joyce Simms-Brown, principal of Nightingale Primary School in Newmarket, St Elizabeth, told The Gleaner that the grant, shared with two other schools through the Caribbean American Centre of New York, will help the school rebuild its vegetable garden.

“So, this grant is for agricultural purpose. Normally we run a school garden assisted by the 4-H [Club], so with all of what Melissa would have done, and with the fencing down and everything, this grant will assist us in restarting, or starting over, our school garden, she said.”

Simms-Brown explained that the school typically plants cash crops managed by students in grades four to six, with assistance from parents. Additional labour is also hired to clear the land for planting. Produce from the garden supplies the school canteen and is also sold to staff and members of the surrounding community.

Audrey Ellington, principal of Newell Primary School, said her institution is still reeling from Melissa’s impact and described the grant as a much-needed fillip that will support its upcoming Labour Day activities.

“We have to get some work done, so we are going to plan Labour Day with getting persons to come in to provide the labour and we provide the material. So, this will go a far way with us, while hoping that we will get some more assistance, and we are thankful,” Ellington said.

Addressing Tuesday’s ceremony, Scott Renner, chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Kingston, praised AFJ’s work and the resilience of Jamaicans.

“The AFJ continues to champion local initiatives that strengthen communities across the island. I am particularly impressed by the more than US$10 million raised, in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, supporting homeowners, schools, clinics and farmers. The AFJ stood tall among the many American partners who stepped forward to help communities recover. I saw the devastation firsthand while visiting the western end of the island with US foreign assistance teams. From my first trip to Black River with minister Green days after the hurricane, to visits last month to UNICEF and Project Hope programmes near Montego Bay, I continue to be amazed at the resilience, support for neighbours and the ‘yes we can’, ‘cut and guh tru’ attitude of the Jamaican people.”

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Floyd Green welcomed the scope of this year’s awards, noting, “The fact that you are distributing over $145 million in grants is significant.” He added, “When you look at the range of organisations being supported, you are touching almost every facet of Jamaican society.” Separately, the organisation has raised more than US$10 million for Hurricane Melissa relief and recovery efforts since last year.

AFJ’s executive director, Caron Chung, said the annual grant programme remains central to the organisation’s mission of supporting community-based development across Jamaica.

“This ceremony reflects the heart of what we do,” Chung said. “Each of these organisations is playing an important role in improving lives and expanding opportunity, and we are proud to support their work.”

The grants are funded through AFJ’s annual fundraising galas in New York and Miami, as well as contributions from private foundations, corporate partners and individual donors.

karen.madden@gleanerjm.com