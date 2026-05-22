Civil aviation authority warns of temporary airspace restrictions due to SpaceX launch

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) is advising the public that temporary operational restrictions could be implemented within sections of Jamaica’s airspace this afternoon and evening due to the planned SpaceX Starship Flight 12 launch from Texas in the United States.

In a statement on Friday, the JCAA said the restrictions may affect aircraft operating through the Caribbean region, particularly within the Kingston Flight Information Region.

The authority said the measures are linked to safety protocols surrounding the commercial space launch, which is scheduled to take place from Starbase, Texas.

It outlined that the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), through its Air Traffic Organization Space Operations unit, has advised that the primary operational window affecting Jamaican airspace is expected to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:43 p.m., once the launch proceeds.

The JCAA said that if the launch is completed without incident, the affected airspace could reopen within 10 to 15 minutes.

The authority explained that commercial space launches have increased significantly in recent years and may require temporary precautionary measures in regional airspace to reduce risks associated with launch ascent operations, possible debris, and other flight safety hazards.

As part of the planned air traffic management measures, the JCAA said Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) will be issued advising operators of any restrictions.

Potential impacts could include temporary rerouting or holding of aircraft, revisions to flight paths, and possible departure delays for flights operating within or through the affected airspace.

The authority added that, as a precaution, Jamaica could temporarily suspend certain flight departures until the launch status and airspace availability are confirmed.

The JCAA stressed that the measures are preventative and are in keeping with internationally recognised aviation safety protocols associated with commercial space operations.

The authority said it remains in close coordination with the FAA, regional air navigation service providers, airlines, airport operators, and other aviation stakeholders to minimise disruption while maintaining aviation safety.

Passengers are being encouraged to stay in contact with their airlines for updated flight information, while operators and aviation stakeholders have been urged to monitor official NOTAM publications and operational advisories.

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