Man accused of threatening brother with gun granted bail

A St Catherine man who is accused of assaulting and threatening his brother with a gun was granted $600,000 bail when he appeared in court on Friday.

Romario Wilson appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court to answer to the charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and assault occasioning bodily harm.

His attorney, Earl Hamilton, told the court his client would defend his innocence and was not a flight risk.

Acting Senior Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle granted bail on condition that Wilson surrenders his travel documents and be fingerprinted and she placed a stop order on him.

The matter was also transferred to the Gun Court for a hearing on May 1.

It is alleged that on March 30, 2026, the accused and his brother were in Portmore, St Catherine, when Wilson brandished a gun and hit the complainant in the face repeatedly.

The matter was reported to the Portmore police and an investigation launched, which resulted in the arrest and charge of the accused.

- Rasbert Turner

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