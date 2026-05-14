Foster triplets receive Massachusetts honour for helping Westmoreland’s Melissa victims rise

WESTERN BUREAU:

Malaika, Mahari and Mikalli Foster, known in gospel music circles as the Foster Triplets, have been awarded the keys to the city of Worcester, in Massachusetts, for their ongoing ‘We Will Rise’ benefit initiative, which is raising funds to assist families in Westmoreland, who were displaced by Hurricane Melissa.

The 23-year-old triplets each received an individual Key to the City and accompanying citation on May 9 from Worcester’s Deputy Mayor Krystian King, on behalf of Mayor Joseph Petty, during their current ‘We Will Rise’ gospel concert tour across the United States and the Caribbean.

Malaika, the oldest of the triplets, said that while she had not expected to receive such an honour, it has inspired her to keep ministering to others in need.

“I had a picture in my mind of what a recipient of the Key to the City looked like, and I always imagined politicians or people who had brought about even greater change than I have. I never saw it as a possibility for myself, so my first reaction was complete disbelief,” said Malaika. “I feel very honoured and deeply thankful. It is a tremendous privilege, and one that I will treasure greatly. This recognition motivates me even more to continue helping others and inspiring positive change.”

Middle sister Mahari expressed happiness that the siblings’ philanthropic and musical ministries are being publicly recognised.

“It is a tremendous privilege to know that our volunteer work and our music ministry were recognised on such a significant level,” she said.

“It was shared that this is the highest honour a city can bestow upon an individual, and hearing that really helped me appreciate the magnitude of the moment and the work God has called us to do. It reminded me of Proverbs 18:16, ‘A man’s gift maketh room for him, and bringeth him before great men’.”

Meanwhile, youngest sister Mikaili admitted that she is still processing the fact that she and her sisters were recognised and honoured in such a manner.

“Even now, long after the moment has passed, I am still processing what a marvellous honour it was, and I thank God for this privilege and for the opportunity to impact lives through music and ministry. Receiving the Key to the City is something I do not take lightly, and I am so grateful and humbled by this experience, and to God be the glory,” she said.

In addition to their musical ministry, the Foster Triplets have been cooperating with the Worcester-based non-profit FAMBILY Corporation to support victims of Hurricane Melissa, to include provision of food, clothing, and school supplies, as well as assisting with medical expenses, home repairs, and rebuilding efforts.

The sisters, who released their debut album What a God in 2015, were previously awarded with the 2022 Caribbean Gospel Marlin Award for Traditional Gospel Group/Duo of the Year, a special award of recognition from the State of Delaware House of Representatives in 2024, and the Prime Minister of Jamaica’s National Youth Award for Excellence in Music in 2025.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com