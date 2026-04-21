MSMEs encouraged to apply for technology transfer project

A Call for Applications has been opened to eligible micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to participate in the Industrial Development and Technology Transfer among the Member States of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) project.

The programme, implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), aims to strengthen Jamaica’s agriculture and agro-industrial sectors through technology transfer, institutional collaboration, and capacity-building.

Through partnerships with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, and the Planning Institute of Jamaica, the project is designed to modernise production and processing systems, enhance resilience, and improve competitiveness in key value chains such as coffee, cocoa, and spices.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, underscored the relevance of the project and highlighted its potential to enhance Jamaica’s agricultural production and processing capabilities.

“Our agro-industrial sector still faces key constraints [including] low productivity, outdated technologies, limited value addition, climate vulnerabilities and gaps in access to modern equipment and expertise and, of course, we need capital. This initiative addresses these shortcomings,” Hill said.

He was speaking during the Call for Applications launch, held last Thursday at the JBDC Incubator and Resource Centre (IRC) in Kingston.

The programme’s interventions will focus on three key areas, beginning with equipment support for the JBDC Production Incubator. Priority will be given to six essential pieces of equipment: a steam jacket kettle, hammer mill, dehydrator, freeze dryer, density metre, and screw press.

UNIDO will also provide technical capacity building support for JBDC’s human resources, while targeted assistance will be extended to selected agro processing MSMEs.

Hill further emphasised that Jamaica’s selection as the project’s demonstration country is significant, as it will serve as a model for how the initiative can be applied across other CARICOM Member States.

Consequently, the minister encouraged MSMEs to seize the opportunity and apply for participation in the project by visiting the JBDC website.

“Funding is coming to MSMEs. But you cannot get the money because it’s available… you’ll get the money because you’re good and you have a good plan. I invite all partners and businesswomen and -men to join in this noble national effort to cement our political independence, which is strong,” he urged.

Launched in 2024, the programme is scheduled to run through 2029, supported by US$200,000 ($31.6 million) in funding from the Government of Japan, with potential for future expansion.

Japan’s Ambassador to Jamaica, Kohei Maruyama, noted that the programme represents a further step in the relationship between Jamaica and Japan and advances their shared agenda for sustainable economic growth.

“At the same time, this initiative places a strong emphasis on supporting MSMEs, which are the backbone of Jamaica’s economy. By strengthening these enterprises, we aim to improve productivity, enhance resilience and promote inclusive growth, particularly in the context of recent climate-related shocks, including Hurricane Melissa,” Maruyama said.

The project will target approximately 50 MSMEs and interested individuals and businesses can apply through the JBDC website, https://www.jbdc.net/services/projects/.