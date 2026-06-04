Jamaica urges greater support for small island states at ocean summit in Japan

Jamaica has called for increased financing, technology transfer and technical support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) as it seeks to strengthen ocean governance and expand its blue economy.

Speaking at the Island States Ocean Summit in Japan on Wednesday, Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change Matthew Samuda said Jamaica's future remains closely tied to the health and sustainable management of its marine and coastal resources.

"Jamaica calls for increased financing, technology transfer, capacity building, and technical support to assist SIDS in strengthening ocean governance and promoting the sustainable development of the blue economy," Samuda said. "Through stronger partnerships and collective action, we can safeguard our ocean resources while building resilient and sustainable economies."

Samuda told delegates that Jamaica continues to advance measures aimed at improving ocean governance while promoting sustainable economic development through blue economy sectors.

According to the minister, sectors linked to the blue economy, including tourism, contribute an estimated 20 per cent of Jamaica's gross domestic product and support more than 500,000 jobs, representing about 37 per cent of the labour force.

He highlighted several recent initiatives, including Jamaica's ratification in 2025 of the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, commonly known as the BBNJ Agreement.

Samuda also noted plans to reconvene the National Council on Ocean and Coastal Zone Management, which will be supported by a Blue Economy Working Group to strengthen coordination across marine sectors.

He said the Government has finalised the Overarching Policy for Jamaica's Protected Areas System and advanced work on a Cays Management Policy to support biodiversity conservation and environmental protection.

The minister added that Jamaica has expanded marine conservation efforts through the declaration of additional fish sanctuaries and protected areas.

"To date, Jamaica has declared 15.47 per cent of our archipelagic waters as protected areas," he said.

Looking ahead, Samuda said Jamaica intends to advance the development of a Sustainable Ocean Plan in 2027 and a Blue Economy Strategy in 2028.

However, he warned that climate change and sea-level rise continue to pose serious threats to Jamaica's coastal communities.

"For Jamaica, where more than 80 per cent of the population resides along the coastline or within five kilometres of the coast, the impacts of climate change and sea-level rise pose significant risks to communities, infrastructure, livelihoods and ecosystems," he said.

Samuda pointed to the impact of Hurricane Melissa in 2025, which he said caused an estimated US$12.2 billion (J$1.9 trillion) in damage, equivalent to approximately 56.7 per cent of Jamaica's 2024 GDP.

He said the Government has responded by establishing the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority to strengthen the country's capacity to recover from and prepare for extreme weather events.

The minister also urged greater investment in blue carbon markets, arguing that participation in global carbon markets could help island states attract financing while contributing to global emissions reduction efforts.

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