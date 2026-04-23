Police: Car of missing Clarendon cop found in St Catherine

An investigation into the disappearance of a Clarendon policeman has intensified following the discovery of a motor vehicle believed to have been in his possession.

Police operatives in the St Catherine North Division recovered the car on Wednesday along Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town.

The development is linked to the missing person case involving Detective Corporal Sylvester Reid of the Clarendon Division.

Reid was last seen about 8:00 p.m. on April 14 at his home in Evans Heights, May Pen, Clarendon.

The police report that about 1:00 p.m. on April 22, personnel from the Operation Support Team (OST) were on patrol along Old Harbour Road when they observed a grey Nissan Tiida Latio motor car, registered 6134 LX, parked along the roadway with its doors and windows securely locked.

The police conducted checks and enlisted the assistance of a locksmith to gain access to the vehicle.

According to the police, upon entry, officers reportedly observed bloodstains on the inside of the driver’s door, along with a bag containing clothing.

Further checks revealed that the vehicle was in the possession of Reid, who is on interdiction.

Following the discovery, the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch has launched a probe into the matter as efforts continue to locate the missing policeman.

- Rasbert Turner

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