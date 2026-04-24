Innovation and enviro awareness impress at Ecofest

WESTERN BUREAU:

Creativity, sustainability and community spirit took centre stage as Savanna-la-Mar Inclusive Academy in Westmoreland hosted its first-ever Ecofest earlier this week in celebration of Earth Day, showcasing student innovation and environmental awareness.

From recycled musical instruments to hydroponic farming displays, students across all grade levels demonstrated what they have learned about sustainability through hands-on projects, impressing parents, teachers and community partners alike.

Ashman Heaven, a grade six assistant teacher, explained that his class was tasked with creating musical instruments from recycled materials.

“So grade six got the task of creating musical instruments from recycled stuff, trashables. So we started a bit late, so this place is not very vast,” he said.

Despite time constraints, the students pulled together an array of instruments.

“As you see, grade four got home decor and their decorations are very compelling. But we came together and we made some stuff. We made some tambourines, we made some guitars, we made drums and we made a pretty nice instrument,” Heaven added.

Confident in their efforts, he noted that the class was optimistic about their chances.

“My class is hoping to win. Our votes are looking rather good so far and so far we are very excited for Ecofest.”

He admitted that planning was challenging due to upcoming Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams.

“The planning was very shaky. Very, very shaky ... As I said, we are preparing for PEP. PEP is next week ... But when time came close, we got out there and got what we needed to do. And we did it.”

CONFIDENT IN READINESS

Still, he expressed confidence in his students’ academic readiness.

“I am very confident in their abilities. They are a bit nervous in regards to the papers. But the grades are not looking so bad so far. So I am expecting some good passing from my students.”

The event was spearheaded by the Rockhouse Foundation, with Director of Partnerships Vanessa Moore describing the festival as the realisation of a long-held vision.

“It feels really wonderful to see the dream that I had a year ago come to life,” she said.

Moore explained that Ecofest falls under the TUI Junior Academy programme and aims to instill environmental responsibility in young people.

“The purpose of it really is to ensure that we are nurturing the next generation of eco-champions and that’s what this event is about. It’s about growing in community and growing in knowledge when it comes to the earth and what we can get from it and how we can live a sustainable lifestyle.”

She highlighted the wide range of learning opportunities available at the event.

“We’re hoping that our students are here seeing their parents and family and friends enjoy Ecofest 2026 ... we’re hoping that they’re learning from all of the vendors that are here, the vegetable vendors, the seedlings that came from RADA, the juice makers.”

According to Moore, the initiative aligns closely with the foundation’s core mission.

“The foundation for over 21 years now has been focused on education in Western Jamaica ... I think that what we’re doing here today sits right in the pocket, right in the sweet spot of what the foundation believes in.”

Parents in attendance also praised the event for encouraging creativity and environmental awareness among children.

Kymmoy Gayle, a volunteer parent, described the experience as enriching.

“Well, it’s a really good event and because you see all the creativity, it’s really awesome,” she said.

She noted that her child, a Grade 1, Gemoy Reynolds, was also a participant in the Eco Fest competition. “We actually created a food basket out of paper ... It was a nice activity to get the kids involved, learning about the different types of food.”

LASTING IMPACT

Gayle believes such initiatives can have a lasting impact.

“It also teaches them to be creative ... Instead of messing up the place, it can open an avenue of creativity… You see the awesome things that can come from trash.”

The day also included a raffle, with winners expressing gratitude and plans to reinvest in agricultural activities.

Grade four teacher Kadian Hall, who won $10,000, shared her excitement.

“I feel good to actually know that out of so many people I got chosen ... . This is my first time winning a raffle,” she said.

She plans to use the winnings to support farming efforts.

“It’s for a farming product, ... so I’m planning to get maybe some seedlings.”

Meanwhile, custodian Pauline Henry, another raffle winner, said the prize would help her start a small poultry venture.

“I’m very happy and I’m very overwhelmed with this prize. And I’m very thankful for it,” she said. “I’m going to try to help others ... and I plan to buy chickens.”

She also commended the event’s educational value.

Principal Norda Louden emphasised that Ecofest represents the practical application of lessons taught in the classroom.

“While we celebrate Earth Day, our students have been exposed to the theoretical aspect of sustainability and conservation. And so today, they actually get the hands-on experience to showcase what they would have learned in class,” she said.

She highlighted key projects, including hydroponic farming displays by upper-grade students.

Louden also spoke to the importance of environmental education in the school’s curriculum.

“We teach them to turn off the taps when it’s not in use, turn off the lights ... We encourage all our students to be sustainable advocates.”

Savanna-la-Mar Inclusive Academy, now nine years old, remains a pioneering institution in Jamaica’s education system, offering an inclusive environment where “typical and atypical students” learn together through a differentiated approach.

With a student population of 263 and a robust support system that includes therapists and a wellness coordinator, the school continues to set itself apart.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com