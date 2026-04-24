St James taxi operator charged for allegedly keeping rental car, claiming it was stolen

A St James man, who is a taxi operator, has been charged for allegedly failing to return a motor vehicle he rented from a St Mary-based company and claiming that the vehicle was stolen.

Charged with larceny of a motor vehicle is 26-year-old Joel Fairclough of Kempshot district.

Reports from the Port Maria police are that between Sunday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 15, Fairclough rented a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle from a car rental company in the parish.

It is further reported that Fairclough failed to return the vehicle at the agreed time and attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

A police report was subsequently filed.

It is further alleged that Fairclough later contacted the vehicle’s owner, claiming that the car had been stolen and requesting documents to make a report.

Following investigations, arrangements were made for the parties to meet at a police station in St James.

When Fairclough arrived, he was taken into custody and later transported to St Mary.

He was formally charged on Wednesday, April 22, after giving a caution statement.

Fairclough is scheduled to appear before the St Mary Parish Court on Tuesday, April 28.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.