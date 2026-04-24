St James taxi operator charged for allegedly keeping rental car, claiming it was stolen
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A St James man, who is a taxi operator, has been charged for allegedly failing to return a motor vehicle he rented from a St Mary-based company and claiming that the vehicle was stolen.
Charged with larceny of a motor vehicle is 26-year-old Joel Fairclough of Kempshot district.
Reports from the Port Maria police are that between Sunday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 15, Fairclough rented a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle from a car rental company in the parish.
It is further reported that Fairclough failed to return the vehicle at the agreed time and attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.
A police report was subsequently filed.
It is further alleged that Fairclough later contacted the vehicle’s owner, claiming that the car had been stolen and requesting documents to make a report.
Following investigations, arrangements were made for the parties to meet at a police station in St James.
When Fairclough arrived, he was taken into custody and later transported to St Mary.
He was formally charged on Wednesday, April 22, after giving a caution statement.
Fairclough is scheduled to appear before the St Mary Parish Court on Tuesday, April 28.
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