St Catherine fisherman ordered to pay $360,000 in restitution, gets suspended sentence for machete attack

A fisherman from Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, was today given a three-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay $360,000 in restitution for chopping a man with a machete during a dispute.

Omeally Walters, 38, was charged with wounding with intent.

The court heard that Walters and the complainant father children with the same woman and have had disagreements and arguments over the years.

In February 2023, a dispute arose between Walters and the complainant in Old Harbour Bay.

Walters, who was armed with a machete, used it to inflict serious wounds on the complainant.

A report was made to the Old Harbour Bay police, and Walters was arrested and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.