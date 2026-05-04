Bond sealed at Old Harbour Bay as Jamaica marks 180 years since arrival of East Indians

OLD HARBOUR BAY, St Catherine:

A symbolic unveiling of a renovated monument at Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, on Sunday marked 180 years since the arrival of the first East Indians to Jamaica, reinforcing a shared history rooted in resilience, adaptation and cultural exchange.

The ceremony, led by Jamaica’s Indian High Commission, revisited the historic site where the first group of East Indian indentured labourers arrived aboard the SS Blundell in 1845.

The event brought together government officials, members of the Indian diaspora and cultural stakeholders in a moment of reflection on a legacy that continues to shape Jamaica’s national identity.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who also participated in the original unveiling of the plaque 42 years ago, as a junior minister, reflected on the journey from recognition to deeper cultural appreciation.

"It is appropriate that I should be here at this time for another unveiling which, this time, will signal the arrival of the Indian foreign minister, who will go back to ensure that the tourism minister and I will make that second wave of Indian tourists to Jamaica a reality in real terms," he said, while making reference to the 200, men 28 women and 33 children who arrived on the SS Blundell that docked in Old Harbour Bay in 1845 as the first ‘tourists’.

"So, what began as recognition has evolved into a powerful symbol of continuity, identity and shared destiny," Bartlett noted.

He described the memorial as more than a historical marker, calling it a living narrative that reflects the courage and adaptation of a people who crossed oceans and helped shape Jamaica’s cultural and economic fabric.

He also highlighted the influence of East Indians in sectors such as agriculture, business, medicine, academia, tourism and the culinary arts.

India’s Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to Jamaica for the commemorative activities leading up to May 10, underscored the importance of the monument as a symbol of endurance and contribution.

"It commemorates innumerable journeys marking history defined by resilience, adaptation and contribution," he stated.

"Today I truly feel the full weight of what this monument represents, not in stone and inscription alone, but the memory that is made more permanent," he continued, adding that the monument embodies a people's journey, people who have found a livelihood and their embrace of Jamaica.

Jaishankar also pointed to the assimilation of the Indian community into Jamaican society and their impact on culture, cuisine, healthcare and the wider economy.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange described the unveiling as a testament to endurance and belonging, noting the significance of Old Harbour Bay in Jamaica’s Indian heritage celebrations.

"It is for this reason why Old Harbour is the focal point of celebration of Indian Heritage Day, the day we officially recognise the contribution of the Indian population to the cultural fabric of our nation and its social and economic development," Grange said.

She added that continued observance of the milestone highlights the richness of Jamaica’s diverse cultural heritage.

The ceremony featured cultural performances showcasing traditional Indian music and instruments, adding vibrancy to the occasion and underscoring the enduring legacy of the East Indian community in Jamaica.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com

Ian Allen/Photographer

Mayank Joshi (left), Indian high commissioner to Jamaica, shows respect to his ancestors who were the first Indians to arrive in Jamaica 180 years ago, after the abolition of slavery, during a memorial ceremony in Old Harbour, St Catherine on Sunday.

An Indian expat dances during Sunday’s ceremony commemorating the arrival of the first Indians in Jamaica 180 years ago, after the abolition of slavery.