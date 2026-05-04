Green urges farmers to get insured ahead of next hurricane season

With another hurricane season on the horizon, Agriculture Minister Floyd Green is urging farmers to protect their livelihoods by taking up agricultural insurance and putting safeguards in place ahead of potential shocks.

Addressing stakeholders at the ‘Thank-A-Farmer’ Wellness Fair at Harmony Beach Park in St James, the minister emphasised the importance of preparation ahead of future shocks.

“The hurricane season is gone but one is coming. So, you have to ensure that you put things in place,” he said at the event on April 30. The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1.

He encouraged farmers to examine the insurance options currently available through partnerships between the Government and private-sector providers.

“When you see us talking to the private sector and putting in place an insurance that you can insure for the entire year… don’t wait until the disaster is gone,” Green urged.

Outlining broader efforts to strengthen engagement with farmers, the minister indicated that initiatives such as the Thank-A-Farmer event will continue to play an important role.

“Last year when we had our first Thank- A- Farmer initiative, I said we have to do something like that every year. It has to become a staple of Farmers’ Month,” he said.

He noted that the staging of the event in western Jamaica this year reflects efforts to enhance the experience for participants.

The minister encouraged farmers to make use of the services available through the initiative.

The Wellness Fair forms part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to support farmer resilience and engagement through both policy initiatives and direct outreach.

- JIS News

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